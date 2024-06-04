Bridgerton is known for its classical covers of modern-day hits, but Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor” seemingly didn’t make the cut in Season 3.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted on TikTok, the cast of Netflix’s Regency-era drama is shown dancing to the Sour album track in a ballroom scene that wasn’t featured in the first half of the season. “‘Traitor’ by Olivia Rodrigo was supposed to be in series three of Bridgerton but this scene was cut from the show,” a caption of the video claims.

While it remains unclear if Rodrigo’s 2021 hit has been cut from the series altogether (it may well be featured in the upcoming Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2), fans quickly expressed their disappointment in the comment section.

“This song would’ve been perfect!” one TikToker posed with a crying face emoji. “You betrayed me Bridgerton,” another fan commented, while one user wrote, “They better include this on the official soundtrack at the very least!”

Although the classical rendition of “Traitor” wasn’t included in Bridgerton Series 3, Part 1, some fans claimed that footage from the BTS video was used in the first half of the season, but the music was changed.

“Around the 26-minute mark in Episode 4, you can see that they kept the dance in,” one fan claimed on X (formerly Twitter). “They change the music all the time, so the music they rehearse and film with isn't final and can change.”

The cast of Bridgerton Season 3 film a ballroom scene. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

In Season 3, Part 1, viewers were treated to orchestral pop covers of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” BTS’s “Dynamite,” Sia’s “Cheap Thrills,” Nick Jonas’s “Jealous,” and Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s “Snow On The Beach.”

Archer Marsh’s string version of Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything” was also a highlight of Bridgerton Season 3 so far, having been used as the soundtrack to that Polin carriage scene, in which Colin (Luke Newton) confesses his feelings for Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).

Bridgerton Soundtrack Inspo

Bridgerton’s music supervisor, Justin Kamps, recently discussed the creative process behind the show’s soundtrack with Tudum.

“It's really down to the script and then the themes,” he said. “Sometimes initially it's about what matches the choreography and then later it's about what matches the scene and the emotion.”

Kamps also explained that some covers recorded for the Netflix drama “aren't necessarily part of ball sequences” in Season 3. “We found some cute places to insert something that can play as a fun cover that doesn't necessarily have to be attached to a dance sequence,” he added. “I can't wait for