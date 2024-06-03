Bridgerton Season 3 is the show’s first to be split into two seasons — and predictably, the cliffhanger rollout has led to hitherto unseen levels of hype, fan theories, and Easter egg hunting.

Fortunately, fans don’t have to wait too much longer to see the rest of Colin and Penelope’s love story. Showrunner Jess Brownell previously teased to Bustle that viewers would enter an “upside-down world” in the second batch of episodes, out June 13. “If Part 1 is rom-com delight, the back half moves into a very tense place, as Penelope has this giant secret as Lady Whistledown that’s hanging over everything,” she said.

And indeed, the Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 trailer teases drama.

Colin & Penelope’s Mirror Scene

It seems that Part 2 begins, naturally, with Colin and Penelope sharing their happy engagement news after that climactic carriage ride. “I’m delighted for you both,” Violet tells the couple, the Bridgerton matriarch clearly relishing the fact that her gentle nudging toward #Polin has paid off.

There’s also the steamy tease of Colin and Penelope’s mirror scene (book readers, IYKYK), with the pair sharing the beginnings of a passionate encounter while watching their reflection.

However, they don’t get to soak in that pre-wedded bliss for too long. There’s the business of Penelope’s secret identity as Lady Whistledown, after all — and her former bestie, Eloise, threatens to reveal it. “Until he knows the real you, he cannot possibly love you,” Eloise says in a dramatic scene.

Lady Whistledown Clues

According to the trailer, however, Eloise may never have to reveal her friend’s secret gig — because Colin’s catching on. “What is all this ink? Have you been writing?” he asks at one point, with a flustered Penelope saying that she’s been writing letters.

More to come...