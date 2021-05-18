Before she is a singer, a Disney Channel star, or even a Taylor Swift stan, Olivia Rodrigo is a songwriter. The first song she wrote for her character on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, “All I Want,” got the attention of Geffen Records, and the label signed her off the strength of her lyricism.

When the 18-year-old artist released her breakout hit “drivers license” in January 2021, her lyrics impacted the world more than anyone expected. The song spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, a rarity for anyone, let alone the debut single of a young artist. It spawned endless TikTok videos, YouTube covers, and memes that related to the song’s heartbreaking lyrics. As Rodrigo painted a picture of her breakup (rumored to be from her HSMTMTS co-star Joshua Bassett) using red lights, stop signs, and the celebratory moment of passing her driving test, countless people cried along with her, knowing the feeling of rejection all too well.

Now, Rodrigo is showing listeners what else she has up her sleeve with her debut album SOUR, which just may go on to become Gen Z’s defining breakup record. SOUR has given us the playlist we need to soundtrack our most recent heartbreaks — and perhaps the next one as well. These are the lyrics that cut the deepest, hurt the most, and feel too close for comfort.

“brutal” • “They say these are the golden years. But I wish I could disappear.” • “I only have two real friends, and lately I’m a nervous wreck.” • “I'm so sick of 17. Where's my f*ckin’ teenage dream? If someone tells me one more time ‘Enjoy your youth,’ I'm gonna cry.”

“traitor” • “Brown guilty eyes.” • “God, I wish that you had thought this through, before I went and fell in love with you.” • “I played dumb but I always knew.”

“drivers license” • “You’re probably with that blonde girl, who always made me doubt. She’s so much older than me. She’s everything I’m insecure about.” • “I just can’t imagine how you could be so OK now that I’m gone.” • “I still f*ckin’ love you, babe.” On “drivers license,” you know what Rodrigo is doubting before she says it, and she effortlessly conveys the feeling of betrayal in just one line. But nothing hits harder then when she declares her love on that bridge.

“1 step forward, 3 steps back” • “I'm the love of your life until I make you mad.” • “Do you love me, want me, hate me? Boy, I don’t understand.” • “Which lover will I get today? Will you walk me to the door or send me home cryin'?” This song samples Taylor Swift’s song “New Year’s Day” from her Reputation album.

“deja vu” • “Watching re-runs of Glee, being annoying, singing in harmony.” • “I made the jokes you tell to her when she’s with you.” • “Strawberry ice cream in Malibu, don’t act like we didn’t do that shit too. You’re tradin’ jackets like we used to do. Yeah, everything is all reused.” “deja vu” fits in so many details about such a specific situation that every line feels like a piece of a painting. Plus, it’s about time that artists got nostalgic for Glee.

“good 4 u” • “I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped. Now you can be a better man for your brand new girl.” • “Remember when you swore to God I was the only person who ever got you? Well, screw that, and screw you.” • “You're doin’ great out there without me, baby, like a damn sociopath.” Rodrigo doesn’t tolerate BS. She goes from finding her lover a therapist before their breakup to deeming him a sociopath across one song. That’s artistry.

“enough for you” • “All I ever wanted was to be enough for you.” • “Stupid, emotional, obsessive little me. I knew from the start this is exactly how you'd leave.” • “I'd say you broke my heart. But you broke much more than that.”

“happier” • “I hope you're happy, but don’t be happier.” • “Think of me fondly when your hands are on her.” • “Do you tell her she’s the most beautiful girl you've ever seen? An eternal love bullshit you know you’ll never mean.”

“jealousy, jealousy” • “Their win is not my loss.” • “I’m not just cool vintage clothes and vacation photos.” • “Happier, prettier, jealousy, jealousy.”

“favorite crime” • “One heart broke, four hands bloody.” • “I say that I hate you with a smile on my face.” • “The things you did. Well, I hope I was your favorite crime.”