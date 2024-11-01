While Bridgerton Season 4 will be based on Julia Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentleman, Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton has taken a page from another Regency-era novel in the show’s next chapter, according to his co-star, Yerin Ha.

Ha, who’ll play Benedict’s new love interest, Sophie Baek, in Season 4, gave some behind-the-scenes tidbits in a recent interview with TV Insider. Recalling one scene she filmed with Thompson, Ha said her co-star reminded her of Mr. Darcy, a central character in Jane Austen’s 1813 novel Pride and Prejudice.

“It’s funny because there was a scene, and I literally said to Luke, ‘You’re giving Mr. Darcy vibes, 100 percent.’ So I guess Pride and Prejudice for me,” the actor said. “I don’t think the showrunners are thinking that, but for me, I’m thinking Pride and Prejudice.”

Bridgerton Season 4 is based on the third book in Julia Quinn’s original novel series and will center on the love story between Benedict (Thompson) and Sophie (Ha). As readers will know, their romance begins at a masquerade ball, where Benedict encounters the mysterious Lady in Silver (aka Sophie in disguise).

Bridgerton Season 4 leads Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson. Gavin Bond/Netflix

Bridgerton’s Fourth Chapter

While further details of the Season 4 plot remain under wraps, series leads Thompson and Ha recently teased what viewers can expect.

On Oct. 28, Netflix released a new video of Thompson and Ha giving a dramatic reading of Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentlemen, in which they confirmed that “preparations for the masquerade have begun.”

In another video for Shondaland, the co-stars gave more insight into the new season. “It’s a fairy-tale love story,” Thompson explained. “But it’s also got the Bridgerton element of trying to tether it to some sort of reality as well and see how that pans out.”

In the same clip, Ha described the next season as an “emotional tug-of-war,” but perhaps not between the show’s leads. “I guess you can expect this kind of push and pull between what their heart desires and what society kind of desires for them,” she said.

Fellow Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington and fronted Season 3 opposite Luke Newton, also recently teased Season 4. Appearing on Good Morning America in October, the actor heaped praise on the show’s new leads, revealing that they’re“doing an amazing, amazing job” filming the fourth chapter.