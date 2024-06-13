While Colin and Penelope’s love story is the focus of Bridgerton Season 3, other romances have also had fans swooning. Take Kate and Anthony. After their angsty courtship in Season 2, the couple returns in the latest installment as the epitome of wedded bliss. Spoilers ahead.

And even with their limited screen time, they still introduce several sweet and steamy moments to the “Kanthony” canon, from pillow talk to a pregnancy announcement. Unfortunately, we might not see quite as much of them when Bridgerton returns for Season 4.

Kanthony Is On A Babymoon

During Colin and Penelope’s wedding in Episode 7, Kate tells Anthony about Edwina’s new husband back in India. “She has even been riding with him! I am so envious,” she says. “You cannot imagine how charming our town in India is. It has been so long since I have ridden there.”

“Well, I should like to see it... in fact, I should like to see it soon,” Anthony says, suggesting that they’ll embark on the months-long journey before the baby arrives.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Their little one will always be a Bridgerton, Anthony explains. “But I should like them to know that they are a Sharma as well, know their history,” the viscount says. “And it is important for me to know it so we can share that history with our child, together.”

They’ll Be Back... Eventually

Fortunately, Anthony promises that they’ll return to London, which likely reassures both Kate and viewers at home. As actor Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony, told Bustle last year, “It’s a really lovely thing to be able to go away and to come back. We’re a tribe.”

However, that may be in the distant future. Not only are Bailey and Simone Ashley, who plays Kate, increasingly booked and busy, but the logistics of their characters’ departure don’t allow for a swift return.

Liam Daniel/Netfli

A New York Times excerpt from the history book Passage East noted that the journey from London to present-day Mumbai (where Kate originally traveled from) could have taken six months during this period.

As for their return, it’s hard to imagine Kate and Anthony taking an infant on such a lengthy journey, so it could be a few years before they reunite with the Bridgertons. (Kate isn’t from India in the Bridgerton books, so there’s no material to draw from there.)

If this theory holds true, the show is being proactive in addressing a future absence. Compared to Daphne and Simon’s disappearance, this development would have an in-universe explanation that feels like a natural evolution of Kanthony’s love story.