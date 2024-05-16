Daphne’s Absence In Bridgerton Season 3 Causes A Surprising Problem

As more of the Bridgerton siblings get married and venture out on their own, they may appear less on the beloved Netflix series. In Kate and Anthony’s case, that means a limited appearance in Season 3. As Jonathan Bailey put it to Bustle last year, the “overwhelming love” of the Bridgerton family is a treat to return to. “It’s a really lovely thing to be able to go away and to come back,” he said. “We’re a tribe.”

However, don’t expect to see Season 1 couple Daphne and Simon anytime soon. Regé-Jean Page opted out of returning for Season 2, and while Phoebe Dynevor appeared that year, she won’t be back to witness Colin and Penelope’s love story firsthand.

Where Is Daphne?

So, what happened to Daphne on Bridgerton? While she is still mentioned by her loved ones throughout Season 3, she doesn’t actually appear on-screen.

This may not be too surprising if you’ve been following the show’s behind-the-scenes updates for a while. “Well, I did my two seasons,” Dynevor told Variety last year. “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”

She also told Screen Rant that while things could “potentially” change in the future, she was “excited to watch as a viewer” for now. As recently as the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, Dynevor reunited with several of her co-stars, proving the Bridgerton family is alive and well.

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“The whole experience was such a dream and the best time in my life,” Dynevor recently told Elle of her turn on the show.

Her Role In Colin’s Bridgerton Love Story

As Dynevor told Variety, Daphne’s primary arc was completed after Season 1. But she still proved to be an important supporter of Anthony and Kate’s love story, and served a similar role for Colin in Julia Quinn’s book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. Spoilers ahead!

In the novel, Colin pays his sister a visit and asks her how you know if you’re in love. At this point in the story, he and Penelope are engaged, but he hasn’t said “I love you” yet. Daphne isn’t able to fully articulate the feeling, but assures Colin that he’s on the right track. “You’re marrying the right person,” she says. “Stop worrying so much.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

It seems to set his mind at ease because Colin soon realizes he very much loves Penelope, and tells her so after they sneak off during their engagement party.

Later, Daphne hosts what turns out to be a pretty pivotal ball where Penelope’s identity as Lady Whistledown is finally revealed. So even though she’s already married, Daphne plays an important role in Colin and Penelope’s journey — which may look a little different on-screen.