Dearest gentle reader, Bridgerton Season 3 is finally back with its second part, now available on Netflix, and the star-studded cast — both old and new — were out in full effect to celebrate.

On Wednesday, the show’s stars, including Nicola Coughlan, Ashley Simone, and Luke Newton — to name a few — arrived to the special premiere screening at The Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. And the cast was all dressed up for the occasion.

There were a plethora of ornate gowns with embellishments and other details like ruffles, fit for the event. Franscesa Bridgerton herself, played by Hannah Dodd, wore a short metallic mini with a corset that would surely be approved by Queen Charlotte. Whereas the men opted for well-tailored silhouettes such as Newton’s double-breasted suit with embroidered shoulders.

Prints were also quite present on the red carpet. From polka-dots to florals and brocades, the actors were taking notes from their characters’ regal but intricate wardrobes — and it showed.

Rather than sift through all of the outfits from the event, I’ve curated a list of the best from the night below. Continue ahead to see the ensembles that outdid them all.

Nicola Coughlan’s Sequined Rodarte Dress

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

As the star of the season, Coughlan exuded regality in a custom made sequined gown from Rodarte. Fully embellished, the dress had an off-the-shoulder neckline and a floral grown veil that matched the decoration almost to a tee. Her long velour gloves, finished with a bright red Artists4Ceasfire pin, were just the cherry on top.

Luke Newton’s Striped Gray Suit

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

For his Season 3 premiere look, Newton donned a well-tailored suit designed by Emporio Armani with subtle gray stripes. His double-breasted blazer was embroidered with two-tone colored followers along the bold shoulder. The pants had a slightly relaxed cut and a break that falls right below his ankles.

Simone Ashley’s Exposed Bra Dress

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Kate Bridgerton — played by Ashley — wore a revealing yet tasteful bra top, layered underneath a sheer blush dress. Designed by Del Core, the free-flowinig dress had a distinct ethereal feel that felt very on brand for the Bridgerton star. She completed the look with more than $50,000 worth of diamonds — like one does.

Claudia Jesse Ruffled Black Gown

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

A stark contrast from the striped suit she wore to the premiere of Season 3 back in May, Jessie opted for a long black gown with puffed sleeves. The floor-length gown had ruffled trims and a fitted bodice that tempered her waist. When it comes to her makeup, I love that she opted for a smokey eye versus something a bit more in the nose.

Victor Alli’s Monochromatic White Suit

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Bridgerton newcomer Alli, went the monochromatic route in an optic white, single breasted suit with gold buttons. Instead of the more traditional button-down shirt, he opted for an unbuttoned henley knit top in a light, cream color. His black shoes with the pointed, almond toe was the perfect pairing to keep all eyes on Alli’s well-tailored set.

Golda Rosheuvel’s Floral Cape Gown

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Queen Charlotte herself, Rosheuvel donned an opulent cape gown designed by Rodarte. With colorful flowers cascading down the top, the royal-blue dress look was quite the statement on its own. But when paired with her voluminous curls and silver hair piece, it was an outfit fit for royalty.

Florence Hunt Polka-Dot Two-Piece Set

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Instead of a more traditional option like a gown or a pantsuit, Hunt switched things up entirely with a polkadot bra top and A-line skirt set. The two-piece look felt modern by Bridgerton standards, but had distinct Audrey Hepburn, Old Hollywoood vibes.

Hannah Dodd Sequined Mini Dress

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Dodd looked like a literal trophy in a siver corseted mini dress. Designed by Versace, the mini had ruching around the waist for added dimension; Though the bustier bodice creates a cinched silhouette. She topped off the red carpet look in a pair of matching strappy mule sandals.

Luke Thompson’s Salmon Trousers

Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

Thompson, also known as Bendedict Bridgerton the fandom, wore a par of Salmon-colored trousers with a cream jacket and an all-white shirt — creating a summer neutrals palette that’s completely foolproof. He sported a pair of brown dress shoes for the occasion, while also opting out of a belt entirely.