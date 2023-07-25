As fans are likely already aware, the much-anticipated third season of Netflix’s Bridgerton will center on the romance between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). However, many viewers are already looking forward to the story of Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) youngest brother Gregory, whose “unhinged shenanigans” play out in Julia Quinn’s eighth Bridgerton novel, On the Way to the Wedding.

“Gregory, your story may be the last, but your unhinged shenanigans will outshine us all,” one viewer shared on Reddit, adding that Gregory’s “crazy and sweet” storyline will likely play out in Bridgerton Season 8 should the show continue to follow Quinn’s hugely-popular novel series.

“I don’t think they will get to Season 8,” one Reddit user commented. “But if they do, I would be thrilled cause Gregory’s book is my favorite.” Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “I'm crossing my fingers and hoping that everything will come about and that they don't change their stories too much. I love the pure chaos Gregory's book is.”

However, others weren’t quite as enthusiastic about a season focused entirely on Gregory Bridgerton, with one user writing: “I feel like I’m missing something because I just could NOT get into Gregory’s book.”

As fans continue to ponder the future of Bridgerton online, Netflix is yet to reveal any details of Gregory’s potential story arc. However, the official synopsis for Quinn’s eighth Bridgerton novel teases a romance between Gregory and Lady Lucinda Abernathy. “Unlike most men of his acquaintance, Gregory Bridgerton believes in true love. And he is convinced that when he finds the woman of his dreams, he will know in an instant that she is the one. And that is exactly what happened,” the synopsis reads.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

