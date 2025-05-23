After Netflix (er, Lady Whistledown) narrowed down the Bridgerton Season 4 release window to 2026, many fans lamented the long wait ahead. But what if the countdown to Benedict and Sophie’s season isn’t as much of a slow burn as it seems?

According to one fan theory, the show could arrive very early in 2026 — maybe even first-page-of-the-calendar early.

A Festive Drop

As fans on Reddit speculate about the potential premiere date, a surprising contender has entered the conversation: New Year’s Day.

Granted, this isn’t the prevailing theory — many fans have predicted something closer to Valentine’s Day or early spring — but still, several commenters have put forth Jan. 1 as a possibility worth considering.

In October, one fan suggested Christmas or New Year’s for the first part of Bridgerton Season 4, and Valentine’s Day for the second. (Netflix hasn’t yet confirmed if Season 4 will follow the two-part release, but Season 3’s record-breaking success might suggest they’d be inclined to go that route again.)

Christmas can now be ruled out, but New Year’s Day 2026 is still a very real possibility. “This makes the most sense to me,” agreed another user.

In a recent separate thread, one fan noted that Jan. 1 falls on a Thursday. “Just sayin,” they wrote, seemingly nodding to the fact that Bridgerton has recently favored Thursday drops.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

“Masquerade balls are popular with New Year’s Eve events and such like that,” pointed out one commenter, “so it could be?”

The Ties To Bridgerton Lore

Indeed, there’s another sweet reason why #Benophie’s love story might premiere on New Year’s Day.

This holiday is famously celebrated the moment the clock strikes midnight, and Benedict and Sophie’s story (like Cinderella’s before them) features midnight as a major plot device. In Julia Quinn’s An Offer from a Gentleman, Sophie sneaks off from her work as a servant to attend Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball. It’s here that she first encounters Benedict. However, their swoon-worthy meeting is cut short when midnight arrives and Sophie must rush home — lest her stepmother find out where she’s been.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Her hasty midnight departure only makes Benedict that much more compelled by the mysterious Lady in Silver, setting the stage for their dreamy love story. What better way to honor their origins than by premiering on the biggest midnight of the year?

Not only would it be a fun tie-in thematically — New Year’s is a romantic holiday in its own right — but it could have a practical payoff for Netflix, too. Look at the success of Fool Me Once, a series that premiered on Jan. 1, 2024 and became one of the streamer’s Top 10 most popular English-language shows ever (an honor it retains, as of writing).

Clearly, there’s an audience looking to relax and recharge with a good show after a night of New Year’s revelry. For 2026, here’s hoping that might be Bridgerton.