Benedict Bridgerton is in for a major life change. On Sept. 30, Bridgerton stars Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, who’ll play Benedict’s love interest Sophie, gave a new sneak peek at their love story, just days after production began on Season 4.

In a new video for Shondaland, Thompson said his character’s upcoming arc was a “really nice mix” of romance and the realities that come with a new relationship. “It’s a fairy-tale love story, I guess, but it’s also got the Bridgerton element of trying to tether it to some sort of reality as well and see how that pans out,” he explained.

The fourth season of the popular Netflix series will follow the Julia Quinn book An Offer from a Gentleman, which puts a Cinderella-like spin on the second eldest Bridgerton’s romance.

Ha described the story as an “emotional tug-of-war,” but not necessarily between the two romantic leads. “I guess you can expect this kind of push and pull between what their heart desires and what society kind of desires for them,” she said.

Hilariously, Thompson liked her answer more. “That’s so much better than mine; that was clearer,” he said, leading Ha to declare: “Both are true: it’s a fairy-tale love story and it’s an emotional tug-of-war,” she argued.

Gavin Bond / Netflix

When asked to describe the season in one word, Ha gave a fitting romantic metaphor. “The obvious one is roller coaster, but I’m going to say something new,” she said. “I’m going to say ‘prismatic.’ I’m using that as a metaphor for the character for when she meets Benedict and after.”

However, Thompson needed some help deciphering her answer. “When the light comes in and it goes into a rainbow,” Ha explained, and he immediately agreed with that response.

Benedict’s Self-Love Story

Unlike most of Bridgerton’s love stories, viewers have gotten to know Benedict, the oldest brother of the Bridgerton clan, throughout three seasons, making them particularly invested in how his love life will finally have a happy ending. However, Thompson says his character’s growth is just as important this season.

“I think with Benedict, it’s always been about trying to find some sort of solid thing that he’s able to feel and commit to rather than flit around,” he explained. “He’s a man of many interests, and that’s great in some ways, and in some ways, can betray being a little lost or restless. And that goes quite deep, I think. There is clearly something in him that’s not very comfortable, a bit scared or worried about the idea of really committing to something.”