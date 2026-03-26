The next Bridgerton love story is officially on the way. After Netflix announced that Season 5 will follow Francesca and Michaela’s relationship, fans wasted no time imagining what the couple’s journey might look like — and one compelling theory predicts a change of scenery.

Moving Day?

The first teaser for the #Franchaela’s season features dramatic imagery of the Scottish Highlands, where the late John Stirling once served as the Earl of Kilmartin. But how much (if any) of the story will actually take place there?

According to Netflix, Season 5 will pick up in London two years after John’s death — with Francesca stepping back into the marriage mart, and Michaela returning from her sudden sojourn teased at the end of Season 4. And indeed, the streamer shared that production is underway outside London. But several fans hope that the next chapter won’t spend too long in Mayfair.

“Can we get at least 60% of the show set in Scotland?” one viewer asked on Reddit, voicing their desire for scenes of Franchaela riding horses, having picnics, and sharing love confessions and passionate kisses in the blustery weather. (Yes to all of it, please!)

The Redditor also explained that they didn’t want Francesca and Michaela’s love story — the show’s first sapphic romance — to become fodder for “scandal” in the ton. Several commenters agreed, with one calling the Scottish environs “romantic as hell.” Another noted that setting their relationship away from London would be more low-key, “which is accurate for Francesca’s personality anyway.”

According To When He Was Wicked...

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Francesca and Michaela’s season is based on Julia Quinn’s book When He Was Wicked, which could provide a clue about what to expect, location-wise.

Like in the Netflix logline, the pair initially reunites in London after Michael (gender-swapped to Michaela on the show) returns from India. It’s here that they share an unexpected kiss — and feeling guilty and confused about her feelings, Francesca flees back to Scotland.

Michael follows her home to Kilmartin, and it’s against this remote backdrop that their passionate relationship truly takes shape.

As Masali Baduza (who plays Michaela) recently told Bustle, she hopes Season 5 adapts one key moment that takes place on the lush grounds. “There was a scene where Michael is on horseback in the rain, and then he runs away into this cabin,” she explained. “I really, really want that to be in there.” And without spoiling too much, the scene does lead to one of the novel’s steamiest encounters.

Baduza also noted that Michaela has a “very rich life” back in Scotland — making a move up north even more fitting for the show’s next love story.