After a long, agonising wait, Bridgerton season 2 is finally here. Shonda Rhimes’ period drama is set to wow viewers once more, as Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) and Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma) take centre stage in a love story for the ages.

As Bridgerton fans will know all too well, season one impressed us with its classical interpretations of beloved pop songs. Vitamin String Quartet delivered spectacular renditions of Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" and Billie Eilish's “Bad Guy.” While Duomo produced a dreamy cover of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.”

This time round, fans will be treated to more romantic reimaginings of well-known songs. Celebrated composer Steve Horner’s cover of Harry Styles’ “Sign Of The Times” takes pride of place in episode six, as [spoiler alert] it’s played when a certain bride walks down the aisle. Meanwhile, composer Kris Bowers delivers a rendition of “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” — the title song of a popular Bollywood film. Vitamin String Quartet produces gentle versions of Nirvana’s “Stay Away” and Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own.”

Other brilliant covers include Hannah V and Joe Rodwell’s take on Rihanna’s “Diamonds” and Duomo’s interpretation of Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know.”

Speaking about the inclusion of Harry Styles, the show’s music supervisor Justin Kamps Netflix’s Tudum: “When Harry’s team signed off, I was very excited about that because I was just like, ‘This is just a beautiful use.’ Even though it wasn’t a direct, ‘We love this,’ it felt like, ‘Ah, yes, they approved this, they’re giving their approval. They enjoy the sequence.’”

Eager to hear feedback from viewers, he added: “And now, I can’t wait for all the fans to see it.”