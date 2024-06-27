Lord Debling has eyes for Prudence Featherington all along. In photos published by E! News, Bridgerton co-stars Sam Phillips (Debling) and Bessie Carter (Prudence) appeared to confirm their long-rumored romance with some PDA.

In the photos, the pair are seen strolling together through Sussex, England, wearing more casual attire than Bridgerton fans are used to.

Per the Daily Mail, the actors reportedly met on the Bridgerton Season 3 set in 2022, and are said to have briefly moved in together in March 2023 after filming wrapped. The Phillips and Carter are yet to address their apparent relationship, their latest outing follows a string of public appearances together.

In November 2023, the couple attended the Wonka premiere in London with Carter’s parents, The Crown’s Imelda Staunton and Downton Abbey star Jim Carter

Per Marie Claire, the pair were photographed attending their Bridgerton co-star Luke Thompson’s play A Little Life in March 2023 and were again spotted together at a West End Gala after-party in May last year.

While Carter and Phillips have seemingly fallen for each other in real life, the latter’s Bridgerton character had feelings for somebody on the show.

In Season 3, Bridgerton newcomer Phillips plays Lord Debling, who expresses romantic interest in Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). However, he distances himself after noticing an undeniable connection between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Although he plays a significant role in the show’s third chapter, the character of Lord Debling doesn’t appear in Colin and Penelope’s love story, Romancing Mister Bridgerton,

Discussing his character with Shondaland ahead of the latest season, Phillips described Debling as “an outsider.” He continued, “He lives on the fringes of society, and he is after a love match this season; he’s after someone who goes against the grain, someone who is a little bit of an outsider like him.”

As fans saw in Season 3, Debling and Penelope weren’t meant to be. However, according to recent viral fan theories, the character could find love with another member of the Ton: Eloise Bridgerton (played by Claudia Jessie).