Colin and Penelope’s Bridgerton nuptials will surely be the most highly anticipated wedding of the year (after The Golden Wedding, of course). Fans have eagerly anticipated #Polin’s love story since hints of their friends-to-lovers romance first appeared in Season 1. Now that Season 3 is right around the corner, it’s time to theorize what their big day might look like — and, particularly, who will walk Penelope down the aisle.

Her dad passed away in Season 1, preventing him from taking on the traditional role, while the new Lord Featherington was sent away at the end of Season 2.

In a recent Reddit post, u/izzye2006 raised the question and offered a few possibilities: Penelope’s mom, Portia, or her imminent brother-in-law, Anthony, because he was “so protective of her” in the Bridgerton books.

The Older Brother She Never Had

Several users acknowledged that Anthony walking Penelope down the aisle might make sense, if the previous seasons had followed the books more closely. In Romancing Mister Bridgerton (book spoilers ahead), Anthony offers to walk Penelope home after she overhears Colin saying he’ll never marry her, providing some comfort in a very awkward moment.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

And when everyone finds out Penelope is Lady Whistledown, Anthony is one of the first to celebrate her. So there are certainly several brotherly moments to pull from, if Bridgerton wants to take that route.

A Feel-Good Featherington Moment

However, more users ultimately supported Portia Featherington walking her daughter down the aisle, especially after she fiercely stood up for her girls at the end of Season 2. “I know Pen and Portia don’t really have the best relationship but I hope Portia walks her down the aisle with genuine pride,” one Redditor wrote.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Another fan said, “Portia would push a man down a flight of stairs before she lets someone else take this moment of triumph from her.” True.

#Polin’s Wedding In The Bridgerton Books

This would be a good time to consult with Colin and Penelope’s Bridgerton book to see what happens there, but as it turns out, their nuptials aren’t covered in any such detail. Readers just learn that the wedding was “magical,” albeit a “small affair, much to the dismay of London society.”

The book had good reason for glossing over the wedding, as much of Colin and Penelope’s story revolves around discovering Pen’s alter ego. But the Netflix series revealed Lady Whistledown’s secret identity much earlier (to viewers, anyway), so perhaps there will be more space to devote to a beautiful #Polin wedding.