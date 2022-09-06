Britney Spears Addresses Her Son Jayden In New Instagram Audio

Just days after reacting to her son Jayden Federline’s public criticism of her, Britney Spears has addressed the teenager once again in a new Instagram audio. In the now-deleted social media clip uploaded by the “Toxic” hitmaker on Sept. 5, Spears again responded to Jayden’s decision to take part in an ITV interview along with her older son, Sean Preston, and their father, Kevin Federline. In the interview, Jayden alleged that Spears “struggled” to give him and his brother equal love and attention. Speaking in response to her son’s recent comments, the singer questioned why Jayden and Sean Preston were “deciding to be hateful.”

“Jayden, as you undermine my behaviour just like my family always has, with ‘hope she gets better, I will pray for her.’ Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom’s legal fees and her house.”

In the lengthy audio, Spears continued, “Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40,000 (£34,000) a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?”

Speaking in the since-deleted clip, the “Everytime” performer also accused Jayden of not spending a lot of time with her, adding that the teen is “just like my other family.”

“You secretly loved looking at me as something was wrong with me ... I needed unconditional love and support.” Spears continued, “You’ve witnessed how my family has been to me and that’s all you know. Like I said, I feel you all like to secretly say something is wrong with me. Honestly, my dad needs to be in jail for the rest of his life.”

“God would not allow that to happen to me if a God existed. I don’t believe in God anymore because of the way my family and children have treated me. There is nothing to believe anymore. I’m an Athiest, y’all,” the singer concluded.

As mentioned, Spears first addressed Jayden, Preston, and Kevin’s tell-all interview on Instagram on Sept. 1, writing in a post, “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be ... I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life.”

As per the Daily Mail, Jayden claimed in the interview that there is no “hate” between himself and his mother. “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again,” he said, before addressing Spears directly, adding, “I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”