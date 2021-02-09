Rest assured that the princess of pop has loved ones by her side. Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, went after her father, Jamie, on Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 9, following the much-buzzed release of Framing Britney Spears. The New York Times documentary, which was not authorized by Spears, takes a deep look at her controversial conservatorship, dissecting the intense media scrutiny that led up to it and her fraught relationship with father Jamie Spears, who serves as her conservator against the singer's wishes.

In an Instagram story post, Asghari called Jamie a "total dick" for refusing to step down from Spears' conservatorship, something she has requested in court papers. "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," he wrote. He refrained from going into detail "because I've always respected our privacy, but at the same time, I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my freedom and opinion." He concluded with a fitting mic-drop emoji.

Prior to speaking on Instagram, Asghari did thank Spears' fans for their support and promised to keep uplifting the singer, saying in a statement to People that he was looking forward to a "normal" future with her. "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he said. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Spears has yet to comment on the documentary herself, and according to Entertainment Tonight, she may not even watch it. "She's always made aware of any important new releases that pertain to her life and career, and this was no different," a source told the outlet. "She hasn't seen the documentary because she never likes to focus on what others say about her."

However, the singer did appear to have some fun with the documentary buzz and troll her fans on Instagram who have been waiting for a response. On Feb. 8, Spears teased a big event in a video, saying, "The moment we've all been waiting for last week," before revealing what she actually wanted to talk about: the Super Bowl. "I was so excited," she said. "But honestly, I was rooting for [the] Kansas City [Chiefs], but I was also rooting for the other team [the Tampa Bay Buccaneers]. So, it was a little confusing for me." She whispered, "I love sharing," to conclude the joyful and mysterious clip.

Spears and Asghari have been dating since 2016, when the personal trainer appeared as her love interest in the "Slumber Party" video. However, their relationship may not have happened, as Asghari didn't make the best first impression when she introduced herself on set. "She said, 'Hi, I’m Britney,' and I said, 'I’m sorry, What’s your name again?'" he told Men's Health in a 2018 interview. "I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it." Evidently, Spears grew to appreciate (or look past) the joke.