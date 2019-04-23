In early April, TMZ reported that Britney Spears entered a treatment facility for her mental health. And now, Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is giving an update about the singer and how she's doing. While in his car, Asghari spoke with TMZ on Tuesday in Los Angeles, where he gave the publication a brief comment about his girlfriend's current well-being. (Bustle previously reached out to Spears' reps for comment on TMZ's initial report, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Not only did Asghari respond with a positive message, but he also assured fans that they don't need to worry about the musician. After being asked about Spears, Asghari told TMZ,

"Thank you very much, she's doing amazing. Her fans are so amazing to be so concerned, but she's doing great."

He then added, "Nobody needs to worry, she's doing amazing. She'll be back soon."

Asghari's statement comes on the heels of multiple recent reports surrounding Spears and her health. First of all, on April 22, E! News reported that Spears was publicly seen for the first time, with Asghari by her side, at the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel since checking into the treatment facility. According to TMZ, Spears was given a pass to leave the treatment facility to celebrate Easter.

Secondly, an online campaign called the #FreeBritney movement was created by fans, who reportedly speculate the singer may be in the treatment center against her will, according to an anonymous source who spoke on the Britney's Gram podcast (via Entertainment Tonight). (Bustle previously reached out to Spears' rep for comment on the #FreeBritney rumors.) Meanwhile, there's also a post on Medium claiming that complaints have been filed against the podcast from fans who are worried about the singer's privacy possibly being violated.

On Tuesday, the singer's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, shared a message on Instagram sticking up for her sibling. Along with an old paparazzi video from October 2007, per Us Weekly, of the sisters being swarmed by photographers, Jamie Lynn wrote:

"10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand. Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore. You can move the 'blank' outta here with all that, just like this other lady who was running her mouth."

When news first broke of Spears entering a treatment facility, she shared an Instagram on April 3 stressing the importance of self-care. Her post read, "Fall in love with taking care of yourself mind, body, spirit. We all need to take time for a little 'me time' :)."

At that time, Asghari shared her Instagram and wrote, "It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am [heart emoji] #stronger." Jamie Lynn also supported her sister by dedicating an Instagram to Spears. With everything she's currently dealing with, it's good to know that loved ones like Asghari and Jamie Lynn are by her side.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.