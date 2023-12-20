Britney Spears is reflecting on the day she burned down her gym.

Spears took to Instagram on Dec. 18, sharing a photograph of her home gymnasium that was accidentally set ablaze three years prior.

“Reflecting back,” she wrote in a caption. “Remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020.”

Spears first revealed she had set her gym on fire by mistake in April 2020. Speaking on Instagram at the time, the singer showed off her newly renovated workout space before sharing details of the incident.

Britney Spears. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

“Hi guys, I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in her for six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately,” she explained. “I had two candles and — yeah. One thing led to another and I burned it down.”

“It Could Be So Much Worse”

Giving further insight into the fire, Spears explained in a caption that as she walked past the door to her home gym, the flames went “BOOM!!!”

“By the Grace of God, the alarm went off after that, and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt,” she continued, “It could be much worse so I’m grateful ... I like working out better outside anyways.”

Fans were quick to send well wishes following the incident, with one commenting: “That must’ve been really scary! Glad you’re OK.”

Oops!... She Did It Again

This wasn’t the only time Spears ran into trouble with burning candles.

As E! News reported, she very nearly set a New York City apartment ablaze in 2002 after leaving a lit candle while going shopping.

Britney Spears. Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images

“Brit had left a candle burning in front of an air vent,” Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, claimed at the time. “The wall caught on fire, and the fire department had to come to put it out.”

“She has really learned a lesson this time,” Lynee continued. “I love candles, too, and I have to remind myself to really be cautious with them.”