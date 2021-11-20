Now that a Los Angeles judge has freed Britney Spears from her conservatorship, the pop star is really speaking her mind. Exactly one week after the court ruling, Spears called out Christina Aguilera for a red carpet interview at the Nov. 18 Latin Grammy Awards in which she dodged reporters’ questions about whether she and her former Mickey Mouse Club co-star had been in contact recently. After signaling for her rep to intervene, Aguilera frowned and simply said, “I can’t,” before adding, “but I’m happy for her,” as she walked away.

After spotting the clip, Spears shared a snippet from Aguilera’s interview to her Instagram stories on Friday, Nov. 19, writing, “I love and adore everyone who supported me... But refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I’m the one who went through it all !!!! All the supporters who supported me, thank you ... Yes I do matter !!!!!”

Judge Brenda Penny’s long-awaited Nov. 12 decision followed several emotional pleas Spears made to terminate the longstanding conservatorship, which prevented her from driving her car, having more children, getting married, and controlling her finances, among other things. “I’ve lied and told the whole world, ‘I’m OK, and I’m happy,’” the singer said in her June testimony. “I’m not happy. I’m so angry. It’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

Afterward, Aguilera publicly supported Spears in a series of June 28 tweets. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” she began the Twitter thread, attaching a childhood photo with Spears. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

The same night that Aguilera avoided commenting at the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas, however, Lady Gaga had plenty to say about Spears’ conservatorship at the Los Angeles House of Gucci premiere. “The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong,” Gaga said in the Entertainment Tonight Canada interview clip, which Spears also shared to her Instagram stories. “I think that she will forever be an inspiration to women.”

Spears’ reaction? “Thank you Lady Gaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind,” Spears captioned her post. “You made me cry !!! I love you !!!”

Shortly afterward, Gaga responded to Spears in her own Instagram story, writing, “Love you @britneyspears. Live your best life. I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You’ve now changed the course for women in this industry forever. You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you.”

Aguilera, for her part, has yet to address Spears’ comments.