Britney Spears Says Her Dad Told Her She “Looked Fat” While Under Conservatorship

Surprising anecdotes about the life of Britney Spears continue to emerge ahead of the singer’s hotly-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me.

In an excerpt from the book obtained by People, Britney gets candid about the body shaming she experienced during her 14-year conservatorship — including from her own family.

Britney writes that the days of “pushing back” against her pop star image were over once her court-ordered conservatorship went into effect in 2008, and her father, Jamie Spears, was especially vocal about how she presented herself.

“If I thought getting criticized about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father,” she writes. “He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it.”

Britney Never Felt Good Enough

In the memoir excerpt published by People, the Grammy winner recalls being told that she was “never good enough” as a child, describing the experience as a “soul-crushing state of being.”

“He’d drummed that message into me as a girl,” Britney writes. “And even after I’d accomplished so much, he was continuing to do that to me.”

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Britney Felt Like A “Child-Robot”

In another The Woman in Me excerpt shared by People, the singer recalls feeling infantilized during her aforementioned conservatorship, which saw her father gain control over her finances and sense of freedom.

“I became a robot. But not just a robot — a sort of child-robot,” she writes. “I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself. The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child.”

Jamie was removed from his position as his daughter’s conservator in Sept. 2021, just a couple of months before the conservatorship was terminated completely in November of that year.

These latest excerpts follow a string of surprising tidbits from Britney’s forthcoming memoir, which will also detail the movie role she doesn’t regret losing out on, the reason why she infamously shaved her head in 2007, and the revelation that she became pregnant while dating Justin Timberlake.