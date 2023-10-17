Britney Spears Says She Had An Abortion While Dating Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, is packed with anecdotes about her life, including some shocking revelations. According to an exclusive obtained by People, Spears had an abortion while she was dating Justin Timberlake. The pop star revealed that she became pregnant during their early-aughts relationship, but the timing wasn’t right for them to become parents.

“Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” writes Spears. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day,” Spears continues in her book. “I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Spears writes that it was “one of the most agonizing things” she’s ever experienced.

Representatives for Spears and Timberlake didn’t immediately respond to Bustle’s requests for comment.

Mickey Mouse Club Connection

Spears and Timberlake connected on the set of the Mickey Mouse Club in the early ’90s, which Spears refers to as “a kid’s dream” in her book. They began dating at the end of the decade.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in 2001. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

In People’s excerpt from her memoir, the pop star revealed that she and Timberlake kissed at a sleepover before they were an official couple.

“We played Truth or Dare, and someone dared Justin to kiss me,” Spears writes. “A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me.”

Two years after the couple split, Spears started dating Kevin Federline, whom she’d marry that same year. Before they got divorced in 2006, they two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden.

The Woman In Me Promises More

The memoir, out Oct. 24, will feature an audiobook narrated by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams.

It will likely dive into Spears’ childhood, her launch into superstardom, her high-profile relationships, and her conservatorship’s ultimate termination. According to its publisher, Simon & Schuster, the book “reveals for the first time her incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.”

“Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last,” Simon & Schuster says on its website.