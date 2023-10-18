Britney Spears Says She Drank Daiquiris With Her Mom In Eighth Grade

Shocking revelations about the life and career of Britney Spears continue to drop ahead of her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me.

In the latest anecdote to emerge from the much-anticipated release, Britney discloses that she would drink daiquiris with her mother, Lynne Spears, when she was in the eighth grade.

“For fun, starting when I was in eighth grade, my mom and I would make the two-hour drive from Kentwood to Biloxi, Mississippi, and while we were there, we would drink daiquiris,” Britney writes in an excerpt published by People, sharing that they referred to the cocktails as “toddies.”

Britney Loved Drinking With Her Mom

In the excerpt, the “Gimme More” hitmaker recalls drinking with her mother fondly. However, the same can’t be said for her father, Jamie Spears, who she claims didn’t respond well to alcohol.

“I loved that I was able to drink with my mom every now and then,” Britney writes. “The way we drank was nothing like how my father did it. When he drank, he grew more depressed and shut down. We became happier, more alive and adventurous.”

Chris Farina/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

“Normal Teenage Life” In Louisiana

Britney also reflects on her hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, where she lived a “normal teenage life” after production wrapped on her career-launching show The Mickey Mouse Club in 1994.

“There was something so beautifully normal about that period of my life: going to homecoming and prom, driving around our little town, going to the movies,” she writes in the Woman in Me excerpt. “But the truth was, I missed performing.”

Britney later dropped her chart-topping debut single “Baby One More Time” in 1998 — a song that kick-started her career as one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

The Grammy winner’s long-awaited memoir The Woman in Me is to be released globally on Oct. 24. The book is billed as a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”