Britney Spears had a “really embarrassing” first Grammy Awards with Christina Aguilera, according to her younger sister.

On Nov. 22, Jamie Lynn Spears discussed her famous older sibling on the UK reality show I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and recalled an incident at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

“Want to hear about something really embarrassing that happened one time?” Jamie Lynn asked her I’m a Celebrity co-stars. “It involves my sister. She was up for her first Grammy. It was her and Christina [Aguilera].”

“Britney was clearly the bigger star of that year, she worked her ass off,” she continued. “They had MTV camera crews at home watching our family, because it was like a no-brainer, she's winning. And she's there and she lost.”

Christina Aguilera onstage at the 2000 Grammys. HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images

Jamie Lynn then recalled watching Aguilera accept the award for Best New Artist at the 42nd annual Grammys on TV. “I was so young, I was probably like 8 or 7 or something. I just remember being like, ‘This is crap,’” she added.

Britney Was “Heartbroken”

Speaking on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Jamie Lynn went on to say that while “Christina was wonderfully talented,” she believed her sister Britney deserved the coveted trophy.

“That year, I mean come on, let's be honest, ‘It’s Britney, b*tch’ like always,” Jamie Lynn continued. “She was really like, ‘I don’t ever want to go to the Grammys.’ She was heartbroken about that because her whole life had been dedicated to winning that.”

Britney Spears performs at the Grammy Awards. HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images

Britney Got Her Grammy

Although she didn’t win at the 2000 ceremony, Britney did perform a live medley of “From The Bottom Of My Broken Heart” and “Baby One More Time.”

Four years later, Britney was nominated at the 47th annual Grammy Awards where she picked up the Best Dance Recording trophy for “Toxic.”

She has also received eight nominations in total throughout her career so far, and Britney was last recognized by the Recording Academy in 2010 for her hit single “Womanizer.”