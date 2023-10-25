Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera share a lot of parallels, from starting out on The Mickey Mouse Club together to forging their own paths to music stardom.

Given their history, it’s only natural that Aguilera gets a few shoutouts in Spears’ new memoir The Woman In Me. However, not all of those memories are fond.

In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host asked Aguilera if she hoped to be mentioned in Spears’ memoir. “I don’t know! Am I hoping? I’, hoping that everything is all good with her and everything’s beautiful,” she said. However, when Kimmel pressed her further and said he hoped to be in it, she quipped, “I’d rather it be you than me.”

Inevitably, she is in the book — albeit not as much as fans might have thought. Spears refrains from getting into too many specifics, not even naming her when writing about that VMAs performance with Madonna, but she does mention Xtina across various moments in her career, all with different contexts and sentiments.

The Mickey Mouse Club Rejection

As it turns out, Spears and Aguilera were both rejected the first time they auditioned for The Mickey Mouse Club, though casting director Matt Casella saw their potential.

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera present an award at the 2000 MTV Music Video Awards in New York. Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“A girl from Pennsylvania named Christina Aguilera and I were told we hadn’t made the cut but that we were talented,” Spears writes. “Matt said we could probably get on the show once we were a little older and more experienced. He told my mom that he thought we should go to New York City to work.”

Starring On The Mickey Mouse Club

When they finally landed on The Mickey Mouse Club, the two ended up being grouped as the newbies and sharing a dressing room backstage.

“The Mouseketeers quickly split into our own cliques, divided by the dressing rooms that we shared: Christina Aguilera and I were the younger kids, and we shared a dressing room with another girl, Nikki DeLoach,” Spears explained.

“We looked up to the older kids—Keri Russell, Ryan Gosling, and Tony Lucca, who I thought was so handsome. And quickly I connected with a boy named Justin Timberlake.” Of course, the rest was history.

Christina Comments On Britney & JT

After splitting from Timberlake, Spears experienced a wave of sexist and negative press, caused in part by his 2002 “Cry Me A River” video. However, at the time, Aguilera was going on a co-headlining tour with Timberlake, meaning they did press together, which mentioned Spears for obvious reasons.

“While the news about me was often not all that friendly, the entertainment press was full of positive stories about Justin and Christina Aguilera,” Spears writes, noting that Aguilera was on the cover of Blender “dressed like a madam from the Old West.”

In that interview, Aguilera said Spears “seems to me like a lost little girl, someone who desperately needs guidance.”

Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake arrive at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2003. KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Spears didn’t directly address those remarks in her book, but she did comment on a joint cover that Aguilera and Timberlake did for Rolling Stone.

“In that story, she said she thought Justin and I should get back together, which was just confusing, given how negative she’d been elsewhere,” she says.

Going On The X Factor

While speaking about her time on The X Factor, Spears mentioned judges who excelled on The Voice, including Xtina. “I think a lot of people are really professional on TV, like Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani,” she writes.

“When the camera is on them, they thrive. And that’s great.” However, she quickly realized that judging on TV wasn’t her thing, saying she “absolutely hated it.”

Partying With Xtina & Their Dancers

Years after they last saw each other, Spears said she hired dancers who used to work with Aguilera on one of her tours and ended up reuniting with her — though she didn’t have much to say about it.

“The tours under the conservatorship were strictly sober, so we weren’t allowed to drink,” she writes. “The dancers and I met up with Christina in Los Angeles. She seemed pretty messed up. But the dancers and I wound up swimming in a beautiful pool and sitting in a Jacuzzi.”