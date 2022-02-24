Britney Spears Recreated A Hilarious Bridesmaids Scene & Totally Nailed It

Britney Spears is getting a head start on spring travel — and she packed her acting hat along for the journey. On Feb. 23, the “Stronger” singer shared an Instagram video of her hanging out on a private plane and recreating a classic Bridesmaids scene. “I’m not drunk at all,” she says, channeling her inner Kristen Wiig from the 2011 film. “Oh no, I’m completely sober. I’m completely sober,” she repeats before making a break for it. “They’re onto us! Let’s get off the plane!”

As you’ll remember, Wiig’s character, Annie, was very much not sober for her ill-fated flight in the movie. Rather, she takes a sedative, washes it down with scotch, and becomes convinced that there’s a colonial woman churning butter on the wing of the plane. Spears, though, clarified that she was “just acting” and “not drinking at all” in the caption of the post.

The singer’s homage to Annie — or Mrs. Iglesias, as the character pretends to be in the film (sunglasses and all) — is not Spears’ only connection to Bridesmaids. In fact, the whole sequence in the film begins with the bridal party boarding the plane in slow-mo, set to Spears’ “I’ve Just Begun (Having My Fun).”

In her caption, Spears preempted potential criticism about her latest acting gig (“Like I care if you care or not”) and got reflective, too, opening up about her experience with Botox and wondering if she should get it again. “I think I’m getting subtle lines on my forehead but the last time I did it my eyebrow was raised like the funny girl in the movie “Just Go With It” 😂 !!!!” she wrote. “For 3 weeks it wouldn’t come down, it stayed up there !!! Lol 😂 Sounds funny but it actually wasn’t !!! I thought it was permanent … I mean I’m surprised people don’t sue.”

Spears concluded her post with more than 100 emojis (as you do!) and a self-care check-in: “Anyways just happy to be here as in PRESENT … GRACE … cherishing moments and most of all, getting strong spiritually !!!!”