Britney Spears shares rare update on relationship with her two sons.

In the years following the termination of her conservatorship, Britney Spears’ fractured relationship with her family, including her two children, has been highly publicized. On Wednesday, May 17, Spears gave a rare update on her strained relationship with her teen sons, 16-year-old Jayden James and 17-year-old Sean Preston, during an Instagram Story featuring her husband Sam Asghari.

As per PEOPLE, the singer captioned the IG clip: “First time with one of my hubby’s friends,” adding: “My boys are at that awkward age I haven’t been able to shoot them for 4 years. Sam is sort of silly about it too ... it was cool to make contact yesterday.”

In June 2022, Jayden and Sean Preston chose not to attend their mother’s star-studded wedding to Asghari. Three months later, in September 2022, Spears’ youngest son Jayden opened up about his relationship with his mother, claiming that the “Circus” hitmaker “struggled” to give him and his brother equal love and attention. Responding to her son’s claims, Spears wrote in an Instagram post at the time: “My love for my children has no boundaries ... and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother.”

Later that same month, Spears addressed her son’s decision to take part in an ITV interview along with his brother and their father, Kevin Federline. In a now-deleted Instagram audio, the “Toxic” performer questioned why Jayden and Sean Preston were “deciding to be hateful,” and accused Jayden of being “just like my other family.”

Sean Federline, Jayden James Federline, Britney Spears, and Sam Asghari in 2017. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“You secretly loved looking at me as if something was wrong with me ... I needed unconditional love and support.” Spears added: “You’ve witnessed how my family has been to me and that’s all you know.”

Speaking to The Messenger in May 2023, a source close to Spears claimed that, although “things have been rocky between Britney and her two sons” and their “communication is minimal,” the singer “loves her children more than anything and would love to repair the relationship.”

Meanwhile, the lawyer of Spears’ ex-husband Federline, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said in a statement that “the boys love their mother” but have distanced themselves “as a result of events that have transpired over the past several years.”