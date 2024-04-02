Britney Spears Fans Think They Figured Out Who “Toxic” Is About

More than 20 years after its release, Britney Spears’ “Toxic” has become one of the defining songs and music videos of our generation, but the inspiration for her lyrics about a “poisonous” lover has always been a mystery. But now, fans think they have figured out who “Toxic” is about — and it’s not even someone Spears ever came into contact with.

TikToker Jason Pargin explained in a new video that “Toxic” was likely written about a veterinarian named Noel Fitzpatrick, who now hosts the BBC show The Supervet. He didn’t go out with Spears, but he did date one of the song’s co-writers, Cathy Dennis. They split in 2003, the same year “Toxic” was written.

Fitzpatrick is aware of this rumor and was even asked about it on the British show This Morning. “Are you who that song is written about? Is it you? Please say yes,” host Holly Willoughby asked.

“You may have to ask Kylie Minogue whether ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ is written about me,” he replied.

Fitzpatrick was referring to the fact that Dennis also co-wrote “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” which was released in 2001, when they were dating. (She also offered “Toxic” to Minogue for her 2003 album Body Language before Spears recorded it.)

Britney Spears performed “Toxic” at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards. Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Therefore, Fitzpatrick could have likely inspired two classic pop songs of the early 2000s. However, as Pargin noted on TikTok, “There’s no way for anyone to know for sure.”

“Toxic” was one of Spears’ biggest hits out of the gate, reaching the Billboard Top 10 for the first time since 2000’s “Oops!... I Did It Again” (in part due to a Clear Channel strike that decreased her radio airplay) and winning her a Grammy for Best Dance Recording.

Over two decades later, “Toxic” has cemented itself as one of Spears’ signature songs. Megastars like Madonna and Harry Styles have covered the track in recent years, and Beyoncé even sampled it while performing “Thique” on the Renaissance World Tour.