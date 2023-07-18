Less than a week after the singer unveiled her upcoming memoir, will.i.am has announced that Britney Spears also has new music on the way. On July 17, the Black Eyed Peas hitmaker revealed that he and Spears have teamed up on a new project, seemingly titled “Mind Your Business,” sending the “Britney Army” into a frenzy.

“UH OH!!! You are now NOW rocking with @will.i.am and @britneyspears,” the Grammy winner wrote on Twitter, along with a video that featured a snipper from the hit song “Scream & Shout,” on which will.i.am and Spears collaborated back in 2013. In the teaser clip, Spears can be heard saying “Mind your business b****” as the phrase “will.i.am x BRITNEY TOMORROW” appears on screen.

The pair’s latest song, which is set to be released on July 18, will become their third collaboration together after 2013’s “Scream & Shout” and 2011’s “Big Fat Ass,” the latter of which was featured on Spears’ album Femme Fatale. Fans were quick to express excitement over the surprise announcement, with fans declaring that the “princess of pop is back.”

“Call 911! It’s a pop music emergency,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Britney is coming back to save pop music,” another commented, while one user also proclaimed: “The song of the summer is here.” Spears’ newest track will mark her first release since last year’s “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John — a remixed version of John’s 1972 hit “Tiny Dancer.”

As mentioned, fans are also looking forward to the singer’s upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, which the singer announced on July 12.

The memoir, which is scheduled to be released on Oct. 24, 2023, is described as a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.” A press release for the book also revealed that Spears’ story will “illuminate the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”