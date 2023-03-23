Millennials Are Singing The Same Tune About Busted’s Reunion Tour

If you’ve been sleeping with the light on in nervous anticipation of a potential Busted reunion tour, all your pop-punk dreams are finally coming true. Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis have made an entire generation of millennials very happy indeed with the news that they’re set to hit the road. Their 15-date anniversary bash will kick off in September this year, with Hanson, New Hope Club and The Tyne slated to support them as they make stops in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Swansea, Manchester, and more. Tickets for the greatest hits tour go on sale at 9am on March 31, with subscribers to Busted’s mailing list also getting access to an earlier pre-sale on March 29.

Alongside their live outing, Busted will also team up with a packed line-up of other acts to re-record some of their stone-cold classics. For starters, they’re releasing “The Loser Kid 2.0” with Canadian emos Simple Plan on Apr. 14. According to Kerrang, All Time Low and McFly are also lined up as collaborators. The band last toured together back in 2015.

Their very own James Bourne has been enjoying the speculation ahead of the band’s big news, and has been busy ramping things up online over the last few weeks by tweeting Busted song titles and dropping hints. Right before the announcement, he shared a TikTok of himself running away from the police, soundtracked by Sophie Ellis Bextor. “If teasing a Busted reunion for the last four months was illegal…” he wrote.

Busted celebrate the 20th birthday of their self-titled debut album and 2003’s follow-up “A Present For Everyone” this year, meaning that the band – as well as many of the committed fans who once covered their bedrooms with posters of the trio – are now approximately the same age as “What I Go To School For”s Miss McKenzie.

It’s an irony that hasn’t been lost on many of Busted’s day-one fans, with many joking about juggling their primal urge to mosh with caring for a newborn baby or nursing a minor case of creaky knees. How time flies. Below, see the announcement from Busted and the reactions.