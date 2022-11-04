Though Alexia Umansky stars in Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills with her dad, Mauricio Umansky, she actually gained a new appreciation for her mom, Kyle Richards, while filming the real estate series. “It really made me feel proud of my mom and these women who do what they’ve been doing for so long,” Alexia recently told People of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. “I think what shocked me the most was just how it was really emotionally exhausting and there was just so much to do and so much to put out there.”

Still, she promised that Buying Beverly Hills — which features her big sister, Farrah Brittany, and Mauricio navigating Los Angeles’ high-stakes luxury real estate business — is “extremely different” from her mom’s show. Alexia partially chalked that up to some moments of true “vulnerability,” explaining, “It’s really scary putting your career out there for people to see, especially when you’re trying so hard to make it and prove something.”

Nowadays, Alexia has “kind of shifted that gear of being super nervous into actually being kind of excited to be that person that’s really relatable,” she added. Get to know more about the 26-year-old Buying Beverly Hills agent below.

Alexia Umansky’s Job

Alexia, who holds a degree in marketing communication from Emerson University, is a real estate agent at Mauricio’s company, The Agency, and also serves as the team’s marketing specialist. A Los Angeles native, she started going to various showings and open houses with Mauricio when she was young. “As I grew up, I would come into the office to shadow him and always learned something new,” Alexia wrote in her bio on the company’s website. “Real estate is something I always knew I loved. And I quickly realized I could devote my life to this industry and be happy.”

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexia Umansky’s Boyfriend

Though some Netflix viewers were quick to ship Alexia and her high school friend, Joey Ben-Zvi, she already has a longtime boyfriend named Jake Zingerman. Neither has been particularly shy about sharing their relationship on social media either. Days before Buying Beverly Hills premiered, Alexia shared photos from a Halloween celebration, including some PDA. Further back, in August 2021, she also posted a photo of them kissing mid-selfie.

On his own Instagram account, Jake also celebrated Alexia’s 26th birthday in June with a sweet tribute. “My best friend and whole heart. The most amazing girl in the world. I love you with everything I got. 26 never looked so good,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, he’s also won the approval of her family, including her other sisters Sophia and Portia Umansky, according to Mauricio. “He’s awesome,” the Agency owner recently told Us Weekly. “We love him.”

Alexia Umansky’s Instagram

In her free time, Alexia enjoys skiing, going to the beach, cooking, trying out the latest restaurants, dancing, and traveling. She also volunteers for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, organizing everything from bake sale fundraisers to holiday gift drives.

In the hours after Buying Beverly Hills dropped on Nov. 4, Alexia reflected on Instagram about the “wild ride” the filming process had been. “This experience has taught me so much about myself and how to be a great agent,” she wrote. “Had to remind myself over and over that nobody is perfect! Hopefully a lot of you can learn from my mistakes, just as I did.”