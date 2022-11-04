If you’re a fan of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there’s a good chance you might also be tuning in to Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills. Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, is the founder and CEO of The Agency, the brokerage at the center of the new series, which dropped Nov. 4. The new show offers a closer look at the business side of the reality family, with Kyle’s daughters Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky both working at The Agency with Mauricio.

However, Kyle herself is conspicuously absent from the onscreen activities — and there’s a pretty logical reason why. “I think that’s just an issue between networks,” Mauricio recently explained to Us Weekly. As the longest-running RHOBH cast member, Kyle has carved out her reality career at Bravo, so it makes sense that the network might want to be her exclusive reality partner.

Still, Kyle does manage to make one tiny appearance during Buying Beverly Hills Episode 6. After Farrah gets engaged to her partner, Alex Manos, she immediately FaceTimes her mom, who happens to be dining out with Mauricio when she gets the call. “Congratulations, you guys, I love you so much,” Kyle says through the phone. Mauricio announces that he’ll tell the whole restaurant the happy news, too.

Netflix

Farrah is Kyle’s first daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie. This technically makes Mauricio Farrah’s stepfather — but as Farrah previously told Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the whole family operates as a tight-knit unit. “[Guraish is] very, very close with my mom and Mauricio, like they’re great, great, great friends,” she explained. “I always say I have two dads; they both raised me. They both get along amazingly. They’ve done [real estate] deals together. My dad refers clients to Mauricio all the time. We all get together, he comes to our house for Christmas, Thanksgiving, it’s all good.”

It would be great to see more of Kyle on a potential Buying Beverly Hills Season 2, but given Umansky’s comments about network conflicts, and Kyle’s desire to do more RHOBH on Bravo, that seems somewhat unlikely at this point. Despite Kyle previously saying she didn’t want her daughters to be on reality TV, she told People she’s changed her tune a bit since Buying Beverly Hills.

“It's really weird to all of a sudden — even though I've been on a show for all these years — to have them be front and center in the business world,” she said. “It made me very nervous, I was not for this at all ... But at least I've been doing this for a while, and I gave a lot of advice to my husband and daughters.” The reality icon said that “because it's a business show,” the family felt more comfortable taking on the project.