Cardi B is expanding her family. On Sept. 17, the rapper revealed that she is pregnant with her fourth child during an interview on CBS Mornings, confirming rumors that she was expecting once again. “Well, yes, I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she told Gayle King, also confirming for the first time that she’s in a relationship with the New England Patriots player.

“I'm excited. I'm happy,” she continued. “I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work — but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby.”

Cardi’s announcement comes amid the rollout for her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, the long-awaited follow-up to her debut 2018 record Invasion of Privacy, coming out on Sept. 19. A day prior, she announced the Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicks off in February. Without giving an exact due date, Cardi said that her baby is due before the tour begins.

But now that she’s confirmed the rumors, Cardi is asking for one thing in return. “By the way, now that I talked about it, y'all better get my album,” she said, addressing the audience. “Y'all wanted to know, right? Now you know. Now y'all can buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff. I told y'all, now go support my album ‘cause I'm a mother of four now!”

Cardi & Stefan’s Love Story

Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Cardi and Diggs were first linked together in October 2024 and were often spotted attending the same events, but arriving separately. They confirmed their relationship by making their first public appearance together at an NBA Playoffs game in May. However, the two have never spoken about each other until Cardi’s interview with King.

She went on to gush about her romance with Diggs, saying they’re “very supportive” of each other. “I feel like we're really great and one of the best at what we do,” she said. “Me and him think the same way. 'Yeah, you're one of the greatest, but what's next? We have to do it again, all the time.’ We're never, like, comfortable. We just have to keep going and that's just what we are.”

When King asked if Diggs makes Cardi feel “safe,” inspired by a new song on Am I The Drama?, she recalled how he got her through a panic attack. “People were coming at me very hard,” she said. “This is my art and when people just rip it apart, it just hurts you and it crushes you. And he was just like, ‘Girl, you better get it together.’ Feeling safe, feeling confident, it makes you feel like you can take over the world.”

While this will be their first baby together, Cardi shares three children — 7-year-old daughter Kulture, 4-year-old son Wave, and 1-year-old daughter Blossom — with estranged husband Offset. Diggs is also a father to 8-year-old daughter Nova. “Everybody was telling me, 'I should have fun.’ And we had a little too much fun,” she joked to King. “But we're very excited. We're really happy.”