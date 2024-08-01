Cardi B Announces Pregnancy & Files For Divorce On The Same Day

In a big day for life updates, Cardi B announced that she’s pregnant with her third child on Aug. 1 — roughly an hour after reports revealed that she’d filed for divorce from Offset.

Cardi shared her baby news on Instagram, sporting a belly-baring red gown and matching coat in her glamorous maternity photoshoot. “With every ending comes a new beginning!” she wrote in the caption, going on to pen a letter for the little one.

A Message To Baby No. 3

“I am so grateful to have shared this season with you,” Cardi continued. “You have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

Cardi — who shares 6-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave with Offset — thanked her third child for helping her accomplish so much. “It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

In a recent Rolling Stone profile, the “Up” singer opened up about relishing the role of motherhood. “It’s like it’s meant to be,” she said. “The stars align. My kids are the best decisions I ever made.”

More to come...