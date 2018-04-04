It's no secret that Cardi B pretty much had the best year ever. And for those of you waiting with bated breath for more details about her highly-anticipated album to hit the scene, your wait just may have gotten a little shorter. Cardi B released her tracklist for her upcoming LP, and by the looks of things, the hip hop artist may just have a few more summer anthems on the way.

Cardi B shared the tracklist for her debut album Invasion of Privacy on her Instagram page April 3, and fans couldn't help but fill the comments section with fire emoji's and heart eyes. The LP, scheduled for an April 6 release, comes complete with 13 tracks, and if taking Cardi B's track record over the past year, most, if not all, of the songs are pretty much guarunteed to be bangers. Her hit songs "Bodak Yellow," "Drip" featuring Migos, and "Bartier Cardi" featuring 21 Savage have definitely made the final cut, but with unheard titles like "Bickenhead," "She Bad," and "Money Bag" in the mix — to name a few — Cardi B is bound to inspire her fans to continue living their "Best Life" out loud.

From transforming her social media fame into Billboard chart topping radio singles, to even garnering two Grammy award nominations without having a single, fully-realized album under her belt, the artist has definitely inspired folks not to let anything stand in the way of them accomplishing their dreams. Turning her humble beginnings into a full-on cultural movement was no small feat, and at the rate she's going, Cardi B just may be on top for a very long time.

In the April 6 Instagram post, Cardi B wrote, "more surprises when the album drop[s]. any questions you have don’t Ask me! You will find out on FRIDAY," letting her fans, and anyone else inquiring, that the queen isn't planning on sharing any more album details until its official release. Lucky for those keeping a close eye on the star, however, the feel of her debut has already been realized — at least for most. And having the actual track listing was just the icing on top of a perfectly delicious cake.

Cardi B has shared so much about the album leading up to the day — from talking about her musical inspirations, to key collaborators, and even dropping the album cover and title on her Instagram account March 26. And let us not forget how the artist ran the summer with her hit single "Bodak Yellow." With that anthem alone, fans should've known that Cardi B was going to more than deliver with her debut album.

Next up for Cardi B after the highly anticipated release are her upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live April 7, and her history-making hosting spot on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon April 9. It's being reported that the celebrity will be putting together a special performance for the sketch comedy show, marking her debut as a musical performance guest, alongside Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman as the host. And as if that's not exciting enough, Cardi B will then be making her third "The Tonight Show" appearance a couple days later, both performing some, seemingly, new tracks off her album and acting as Fallon's very first co-host — interviewing his celebrity guests. All of which begs the question: what can't Cardi B do?

Well, if opening on tour for an international superstar was on your list of doubts, the Bronx native debunked that by announcing that she'll be hitting the road with Bruno Mars and his 24K Magic World Tour this year. And who knows, maybe after the inevitable success of Invasion of Privacy, the hip hop star will be headlining her own international tour soon, too.