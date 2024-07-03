It’s been 17 years since Gossip Girl first aired and its sartorial legacy endures — especially Blair Waldorf’s go-to colored tights. The bold accessory experienced a renaissance in 2023 after stars including Kendall Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Selena Gomez plucked the style out of cheugy oblivion. The latest celeb to cosign the trend’s return? Cardi B.

While the fictional queen bee held court in colored hosiery on the steps of The Met, on July 1, Cardi strutted up a different Manhattan institution: the New York Public Library. Instead of pairing her bright stockings with an outfit resembling a private school uniform à la Blair, Cardi went the dramatic route in a floral masterpiece. She’s a fashion girlie if I ever saw one.

Cardi’s Floral Masterpiece

Early this week, Cardi cemented her style hero status while sitting front row at Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2024 show. While the runway was rife with buzzy looks that played with proportions, the rapper’s outfit stole the show.

Cardi looked like a fairy in a voluminous mini crafted in the most delicate shades of lilac and yellow. The entire Marc Jacobs dress — including the sleeves — was covered with layer after layer of supersized pansies, making her look like a chic bouquet.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Borrowing from the delicate hues of her makeshift garden, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wore sunglasses with a buttery frame. She also accessorized with textured tights in a richer yellow. Blair would approve.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Shoes Cost How Much?!

While her entire ’fit was awash in pastel tones, she wore the brightest white shoes that popped against her tights. Fashion girls can easily ID the strappy vertiginous platforms as Marc Jacobs’ Kiki ankle boots.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since they debuted on the brand’s Fall/Winter 2016 runway, the Kikis have become the label’s most recognizable shoe. A style star favorite, its A-list fanbase includes Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Julia Fox.

While the Kiki comes in several shoe heights, Cardi chose the ankle-length boot in a subtle croc pattern. The pair is available for a cool $550.

Cardi B never misses.