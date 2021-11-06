Who knew Cardi B was such a Twihard? Revealing she’s very much Team Edward, the “Up” rapper appeared to be starstruck while meeting Robert Pattinson at a Los Angeles cocktail party earlier this week, but nonetheless gifted fans with a Twitter video of their encounter.

“Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teen!” Cardi captioned her late-night tweet, which showed her introducing her new “friend” to her 19.5 million followers, before going full fangirl as the Twilight alum crouches into the frame and playfully sticks out his tongue.

The private Nov. 3 event at the UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills was held to honor Edward Enninful OBE, British Vogue editor-in-chief and Vogue’s European editorial director. Other celebrity attendees at the star-studded fete included Serena Williams, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Thandiwe Newton, Gabrielle Union, Salma Hayek, Jesse Williams, Ava DuVernay, Storm Reid, Andra Day, Evan Ross, and Giveon.

Though Cardi made no reference to the actor who will next play the title role in next year’s The Batman movie, she did inexplicably tweet in July that she wanted “to have vampire sex.” As Page Six pointed out, Netflix subsequently used the Grammy winner’s tweet while promoting the Twilight franchise’s arrival on the streaming platform.

Funnily enough, this is not the first fangirl moment Cardi has had in recent weeks. After discovering a video of You star Penn Badgley praising her “authentic relationship” with social media, she tweeted, “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME!!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I’m famous famous,” on Oct. 17. Days later, she even pitched an idea of how she could cameo in You Season 4. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, however, Badgley played coy, insisting he doesn’t know if Cardi will really join the Netflix series. (For what it’s worth, one Change.org petition already has more than 1,200 signatures.) His character does know where she lives, though, as Cardi revealed on Nov. 4 when she posted a photo of a You hat that arrived at her house, compete with a creepy letter signed “Joe Goldberg.”

“My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to... you,” the letter said in part. It reiterated that the rapper has “a way with social media,” and then sang her praises, calling her “meaningful,” “substantive,” and “authentic and nuanced.” But because it’s from Joe, it took some weird turns. Right before the signoff, it said, “Can’t wait to see you slaying in this hat, but I certainly hope you don’t disappear.” Yikes.

If she doesn’t find a way to enter the world of You, Cardi could also make a great sidekick in Gotham someday.