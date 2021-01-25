Move over, Victoria: A new queen will soon be competing for Matt James' heart. According to her official ABC bio, one of the late Bachelor arrivals, Catalina Morales, is a "woman of the world"; she was born in South America, raised in a small Caribbean island, and lived in New York City. The former Miss Puerto Rico had a unique upbringing, which she credits for giving her an "appreciation for humanity on a global level."

The 30-year-old admits to probably watching too many rom-coms in her life, and, with her preference for "a tall man who will never say no to the adventure of the day," Matt just might be the Prince Charming she's looking for. "To me, life is amazing and I am indeed very goal-driven, but no accomplishment is of much value if I don't have the one to share it with," she said.

Here's everything else you need to know about the former beauty queen.

Catalina's Job

During her reign as Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2015, Catalina wrote a book about her late father's battle with terminal lung cancer. After being crowned, Catalina earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Puerto Rico's law school in 2017. (She also holds an undergraduate degree in public relations, advertising, and communication and media studies from the same college). She also later walked as a runway model during New York Fashion Week in 2019. Now, Catalina works as a self-employed entertainment and business law attorney, and she is licensed in New York, Florida, and Puerto Rico, per her Instagram bio.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Catalina's Instagram

In fitting with her international upbringing, Catalina's Instagram posts are a treasure trove of scenic travel photos from around the globe. In the past couple of years alone, she's uploaded shots taken in locales such as Mexico, Iceland, Brazil, Bali, Dubai, Turkey, and Greece. So it makes sense that ABC describes her as a "you only live once" kind of person who lives for new and unique experiences.

Catalina also seems to be very close to her mother. In one post, she said she has "the best mom to ever walk the Earth," joking that she's almost always wearing two hats in case her daughter might need one later. In honor of her mom's 70th birthday, Catalina referred to her as the love of her life and her "angel on earth."

What Catalina's Looking For

Although she's in no rush to start a family of her own, one deal-breaker for Catalina is a man who doesn't want children. When it comes to her ideal romantic outings, she loves to dance (salsa and merengue are favorites), but she doesn't understand why anyone would want to go to a gym for a date. "Catalina has big dreams and needs someone who can keep up with her because she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon," ABC teased.