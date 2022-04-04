CBBC Star Chelsie Whibley Has Died Aged 30

Former CBBC star Chelsie Whibley, 30, has passed away following a lengthy battle with cystic fibrosis. Her husband, Glyn, took to Facebook to announce the news on April 2. “This morning, Chelsie took a rapid turn for the worse, and became unresponsive,” Glyn said “It is with deepest regret that I have to inform everyone that our dearest beautiful Chelsie sadly passed away this afternoon at 2.45 p.m.”

The actor was known for her roles in numerous CBBC programmes, including the Dani Harmer-led sitcom Dani’s House and the comedy-drama Sadie J, starring Mel Giedroyc and Steve Spiers. She also performed alongside Daredevil’s Charlie Cox and House of Cards’ Kate Mara in a Christmas pantomime production of Cinderella when she was 16. However, Whibley stopped acting four years later due to her deteriorating health.

Describing his wife’s death as “very quick and painless,” Whibley’s husband referred to her as “an inspiration to me and so many others” in his heartbreaking tribute .“You have brought such happiness to me, and you will never know the true amount of love I had for you,” he wrote. “You were the love of my life and my bestest friend, and I am going to miss you so much.”

Whibley battled cystic fibrosis: an inherited condition that affects the lungs and digestive system. As a result of sticky mucus building up in these areas, cystic fibrosis can lead to lung infections and digestive issues. Doctors initially told Whibley that she wouldn’t live past 16, due to her “suppressed immune system,” per The Sun. Towards the end of her life, Whibley was on oxygen 24/7 to support her lungs, and took more than 60 medications to treat the condition.

In 2020, Whibley opened up about how lockdown prevented her from spending precious time with her loved ones. “For me, every day is so precious, that spending them under lockdown is like having them stolen,” she told The Sun. “It feels like even more time is being taken away from me. It’s just heartbreaking beyond words.”