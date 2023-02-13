Whether they’re cheering for their favorite team or just watching for the Rihanna halftime show, celebrities have plenty of reasons to celebrate Super Bowl 2023. Some stars, like Jay-Z (with daughter Blue Ivy) and Adele, are in Arizona to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs compete for the Lombardi Trophy, while others, like Kerry Washington, got comfy at home awaiting the Rihanna Bowl.

Though Adele was in the house well prior to kickoff, she’d already made clear she had only one motive for attending the annual NFL championship game on Feb. 12. “I’m going just for Rihanna,” she told an audience member at her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency, adding that she doesn’t “give a flying f*ck” about the game itself. Meanwhile, Washington wished starting quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes best of luck “at the Rihanna concert tonight,” before tweeting a photo of herself lounging in a t-shirt that reads, “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.” Janelle Monáe also shared a glimpse of her watch party, writing, “We ready [Rihanna].”

Without revealing exactly how she was celebrating, former Super Bowl halftime performer Katy Perry wrote that she was “sending [Rihanna] all the love,” adding, “You got this.” She wasn’t the only halftime show alum to send well wishes either. Earlier, Shakira, with whom she collaborated on 2014’s “Can’t Remember to Forget You,” tweeted, “Remembering good times and wishing you the best vibes for tonight’s show, Rih!”

More to come...