This year’s charity-driven The Great Celebrity Bake Off finally got underway on Sunday night (March 20), featuring a host of wins and disasters. Friends star David Schwimmer, former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, Murder in Successville’s Tom Davis, and comedian Rose Matafeo started things off, attempting to wow judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

While it was a travesty that no trifle was involved, Schwimmer’s foray into English baking proved successful despite the slow destruction of his bunny rabbit meringue showstopper. Having made near-perfect macarons for the technical round and a tasty savoury pie in the signature challenge, the actor came out on top as Star Baker, as well as being the recipient of the coveted Hollywood handshake.

Nelson did her best with the situation, continuously doubting herself despite it being her first attempt at baking. Nevertheless, she got things done, even with manicured nails which is a feat in itself. And in another relatable moment, Matafeo managed to make meringue soup during her time in the famous Bake Off tent. Anyone attempting to make meringue for the first time can totally relate.

But nothing topped Davis’ story behind his showstopper involving The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers. The Murder in Successville star presented a festival toilet made of meringue to the judges, complete with mango coulis urine, flies, and dark chocolate ganache “poo kisses.” The story behind this delicacy involved Davis’ previous job selling shirts at festivals. Explaining that he did want to use the public loos (who could blame him), Davis recalled breaking into Flowers’ trailer only to be caught by his security team while still on the toilet. “In a life of un-dignifying moments, that sort of seems like the one embarrassing story,” he said.

There were a lot of memorable moments during the first episode of 2023’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off, and below are some of the best memes and tweets about the chaos that unfolded in the tent.