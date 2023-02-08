David Schwimmer & Gemma Collins Join Celeb Bake Off & Twitter Can't Cope

The only thing even more delicious than Channel 4’s annual baking battle The Great British Bake Off is the show’s star-studded celebrity spin-off. Following the same beloved format as the original competition, The Great Celebrity Bake Off is hosted in aid of Stand Up To Cancer and sees a lineup of famous faces compete to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. To the delight of fans, the celeb spin-off is officially coming back later in 2023 along with an all-star cast of aspiring Star Bakers.

Making up this year’s Celebrity Bake Off cast are Friends star David Schwimmer, TOWIE's Gemma Collins, Olympic medallist Tom Daley, TV presenter AJ Odudu, former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, The Repair Shop's Jay Blades, Starstruck's Rose Matafeo, Dragons Den star Deborah Meaden, and Murder In Successville's Tom Davis.

Meanwhile, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness will also show off his baking skills in the famous gazebo alongside Strictly’s Ellie Taylor, The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas, Noughts + Crosses' Judi Love, Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan, Taskmaster's Mike Wozniak, No More Jockeys' Tim Key, W1A's Jessica Hynes, actor David Morrissey, comedian Lucy Beaumont, and broadcaster Adele Roberts.

The impressive celebrity cast sparked a huge reaction among Bake Off fans on social media, with some viewers even declaring the 2023 bakers “the best lineup” in the show’s history.

“Celebrity Bake Off always absolutely knocks it out of the park with their casting, my jaw is on the floor,” wrote one excited fan on Twitter.

“The devil works hard but whoever books the Celebrity Bake Off specials works harder,” another viewer joked.

Find some of the very best fan reactions to The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer cast, below.