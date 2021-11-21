25 Celebrity Cameos In Tick, Tick… Boom! That You Totally Missed
The film is chock-full of all-stars, from Chita Rivera to the Schuyler sisters.
Monica Schipper
By Eliza Thompson
Even casual Broadway fans could have guessed that a Lin-Manuel Miranda–directed adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s Tick, Tick... Boom!would be full of theater cameos, but no one could have imagined there would be quite this many. Two scenes, in particular, are so chock-full of stars it would be impossible to stage a musical that featured them all — one ticket alone would cost a trillion dollars.
Almost everyone in the cast who has even a single line in the film has been on Broadway at one time or another. Andrew Garfield, who plays Rent composer Jonathan Larson, has appeared in revivals of Angels in America and Death of a Salesman, and Robin de Jesús, who plays Jon’s best friend Michael, originated the role of Sonny in Miranda’s In the Heights. Then there’s Mj Rodriguez, who starred as Angel in an off-Broadway production of Rent, and Judith Light, who made her theater debut in a 1975 revival of A Doll’s House.
Within the central cast, Joshua Henry (Rogers), Ben Levi Ross (Freddy), Jonathan Marc Sherman (Ira), and Ryan Vasquez (the house party bro), and Richard Kind (the not-Sondheim theater dramaturg) all have Broadway credits to spare.
Garfield described the set as “the most joyous” one he’d ever been on, and it’s not hard to see why. With this kind of talent, how could you not have a blast?
And, in case that wasn’t enough, there are even more “aspiring composers and lyricists.” Watch the workshop scene in slow motion for glimpses of Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years), Marc Shaiman (Hairspray), Stephen Trask (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell, and Pippin), Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Caroline, or Change), Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Chad Beguelin (The Prom), Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen), Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer), Helen Park (KPOP), and more.