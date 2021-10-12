Celebrity

12 Famous Squid Game Viewers Who Felt All The Feels Like You

“The real squid game is the friends we made along the way.”

By Emlyn Travis

Netflix/Squid Game

Literally everyone is talking about Squid Game. The South Korean survival drama is currently trending at No. 1 on Netflix in at least 90 countries. Fans are all discussing its twist-filled ending and hoping for a Season 2, and included in the fandom are these celebrities, who have all shared their thoughts on the hit show.

Cardi B

After the Sept. 17 release of Squid Game, the “Up” rapper changed her profile picture on Twitter to the show’s iconic 10-foot-tall doll with her blue hair photoshopped onto it.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

