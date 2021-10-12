Celebrity
“The real squid game is the friends we made along the way.”
Netflix/Squid Game
Literally everyone is talking about Squid Game. The South Korean survival drama is currently trending at No. 1 on Netflix in at least 90 countries. Fans are all discussing its twist-filled ending and hoping for a Season 2, and included in the fandom are these celebrities, who have all shared their thoughts on the hit show.
After the Sept. 17 release of Squid Game, the “Up” rapper changed her profile picture on Twitter to the show’s iconic 10-foot-tall doll with her blue hair photoshopped onto it.