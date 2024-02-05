More than a year after sharing her rare neurological disorder diagnosis, Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

In December 2022, the musical icon announced that she’d been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. The disorder causes stiff muscles and muscle spasms, per the National Institutes of Health. As Dion explained in a video about her diagnosis, this affected “every aspect of [her] daily life,” and impacted her ability to walk and use her vocal cords.

At the time, Dion stepped away from touring to focus on her “road to recovery.”

“I miss you all so much, and I can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person,” she said. Fortunately, the Grammy Awards gave Dion a chance to do just that.

