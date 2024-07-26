Celine Dion has made her grand return to the stage. The French-Canadian superstar performed at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris on July 26, marking her first performance in over four years, and first since revealing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.

Dion had the honor of closing the four-hour ceremony, appearing atop the Eiffel Tower to perform Édith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour.” Dressed in a stunning white beaded gown, she was accompanied by just her piano as digital fireworks and confetti fell around her. Powering through the rain and giving a flawless vocal performance, her comeback was an emotional triumph.

Even NBC Opening Ceremony host Kelly Clarkson was too stunned to speak. “If you know anything about Celine right now, she feels like this is her purpose,” she said through tears. “I’m so sorry, I’m trying to hold it together … but [the fact] that she got through that, that was incredible.”

Hector Vivas/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Dion announced that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in December 2022, after calling off her 2021 Las Vegas residency due to frequent muscle spasms. As a result, she also had to cancel her remaining Courage Tour dates, promising fans that she was doing everything she can to perform again.

The singer shed more light on her experience in her new documentary I Am... Celine Dion, which follows her rehabilitation process and shows how the rare neurological disorder affected her ability to sing.

Leading up to the Olympics, Dion slowly started her return to the public eye. She made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys to present Album of the Year before attending the NHL Draft and the world premiere of her documentary.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Dion received a warm welcome after arriving in Paris earlier this week. She stayed at the same hotel as fellow Olympics performer Lady Gaga and soaked in the love from fans as she roamed around the city. “I’m so happy to be here with you this week!” she wrote on X, sharing photos with fans. “I’d like to also extend a warm thank you to the local Gendarmes for keeping us safe.”

Dion was rumored to receive $2 million for her comeback performance. However, an Olympics spokesperson clarified that no performers get paid for participating in the Opening and Closing ceremonies. “Their decision to perform under these conditions reflects their desire to be part of a historic event for France, and for the world of sports,” they told Page Six.

