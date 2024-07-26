After taking over the Super Bowl, Oscars, and Grammys, Lady Gaga can now check the Olympics off her list. The superstar performed at the 2024 Opening Ceremony in Paris on July 24, delivering a delightfully theatrical number that only she could pull off.

Gaga kicked off her performance atop an extravagant staircase alongside the River Seine, singing a cover of late French singer Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc En Plume” (“My Thing With Feathers”) entirely in French, in honor of the host city. With cabaret choreography and pink feathered poofs, Gaga effectively made the Olympics camp, giving the show a classic 1960s burlesque vibe.

In traditional Gaga fashion, she sat down at the piano to show off her skills before making a dramatic onstage costume change and putting on white feathered angel wings as the dancers gathered around her for a big finish.

Lady Gaga performs at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony. picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

After her performance, Gaga took to social media to share her gratitude. “Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music,” she wrote. “I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris.”

The singer shared many behind-the-scenes details, revealing that she used pom-poms from the archives of French cabaret theater Le Lido, custom-made the costumes with Dior, studied French choreography, and “rehearsed tirelessly” for the number. “I bet you didn’t know I used to dance at a 60’s French party on the Lower East Side when I was first starting out!” she added.

Social media was particularly impressed, with fans taking to X to praise the singer. “NO ONE WILL EVER DO IT LIKE LADY GAGA,” one fan proclaimed, with another calling her the “Queen of Paris.” “There’s one thing I would bet my life on and it’s that Lady Gaga will EGOT,” one user wrote.

Even the official Olympics account couldn’t hold back their praise, nodding to Gaga’s iconic hit “Bad Romance” and stating, “Excuse us as we pick our jaws off of the floor.”

Gaga was one of the first rumored artists to be taking the stage at the Olympics, which was all but confirmed when she was spotted arriving in Paris nearly a week before the Opening Ceremony. She even stayed at the same hotel as Celine Dion, prompting speculation of a duet. These reports have yet to be confirmed as Dion has not performed at the ceremony as of writing.

