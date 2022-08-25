Expect More Uni Drama As Big Boys Is Confirmed For Season 2

Channel 4 has finally given us what we’ve been waiting for, confirmation that there will indeed be a Season 2 of Big Boys. Written and narrated by Jack Rooke, who just so happens to be besties with Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, the comedy drama explores the highs and lows of university life, focusing on a group of young people who are discovering themselves. Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn portrays the lead role of Jack, who is somewhat based on Rooke himself, with Jon Pointing playing his loyal roommate Danny. On the surface, the young men couldn’t be more different, but in reality, they’re both facing their own struggles and end up on leaning on one another for help. So, what can we expect from the second season? Find out, below.

Big Boys S2 Cast

Big Boys’ return means that we can look forward to seeing more of Llewellyn and Pointing, as their main characters continue to navigate uni life and explore topics such as sexuality and mental health. Of course, we can also expect to be chuckling at their funny moments along the way, too. Fans will most likely be hoping for more appearances from Jack’s beloved mum, and TV-watching partner, Peggy, portrayed by Camille Coduri.

Big Boys S2 Plot

Speaking on the success of Big Boys Season 1 in a Channel 4 press release, Rooke said: “The response to Big Boys Season 1 has been so phenomenally kind, heartwarming, and beyond anything any of us could have hoped for. The fact we got onto Gogglebox is probably the proudest moment of mine and my mum's lives. She got over 100 likes on Facebook for it!.

The Big Boys creator continued to share what to expect in Season 2. “And so after a huge spit roast at Harvester, I decided I probably do have some more embarrassing stories about me & my mates to mine for comic material, so get ready for an even more cringe the second year at Brent University.”

Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, added: “I'm so happy to confirm that Big Boys is returning. This is one of my first commissions as Head of Comedy at Channel 4 and it fits squarely into what I think makes the greatest comedy; so much heart blended with so much silliness. Jack is a very special person. I can't wait for what's to come in Season 2.”

More on Big Boys S2

As it’s still pretty early days, Channel 4 has yet to announce a proposed release date for the second instalment of the show. We’ll let you know as and when we know more.