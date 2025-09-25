5 Magical Moments From Chappell Roan’s Special Pop-Up Tour

Chappell Roan’s got a way, and her live show proves this best. On Sept. 23, the singer brought her international festival show, Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things, to New York’s Forest Hills Stadium as part of a limited series of U.S. pop-up concerts, which show just how far she’s come since skyrocketing to pop stardom in 2024.

Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things transforms Roan’s debut album, The Rise & Fall of a Midwest Princess (plus her chart-topping follow-up singles), into a whimsical fairytale. The singer performed in a gothic castle with a lookout tower, monogrammed gates, and bird-like architecture, as dragons, fairies, and other mystical creatures soared through the skies behind her.

It’s a fittingly extravagant setting that now matches Roan’s stage presence, which was on full display with her soaring vocals, fantastical costumes, and expert-level stage banter. Roan has always had rock-star chops, but now, her shows have grown into a true reflection of her talent. Below, revisit the best five moments from Roan’s magical pop-up shows.

“The Subway” Riff

Ragan Henderson

Roan performed her newest single, “The Subway,” at her shows for over a year before releasing the track, in part because she had trouble replicating the magic of her live version in the studio. She succeeded in the end, but this tour proves “The Subway” is still best experienced live, as Roan belts out mind-blowing vocal runs while thousands of fans sing along to the passionate, cathartic outro.

Chappell’s Dance Instructions

Ragan Henderson

No one takes the iconic “HOT TO GO!” dance more seriously than Roan, who taught the audience exactly how to do it — and issued a stern warning. “Last time I did this, there were three people that were sitting down while doing it and I stopped the show,” she said. The heat was also not an excuse for not participating. “Guys, I’m sweating, it totally looks like I peed myself,” Roan quipped. “It’s literally because I have latex panties on.”

The “Barracuda” Cover

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

One of the biggest highlights of Roan’s set isn’t even her own song. After “HOT TO GO!,” Roan keeps up the energy by knocking down a dungeon door with an attitude-filled glare and covering Heart’s 1977 hit “Barracuda.” Her rousing rendition is full of grit, intensity, and high notes, proving that she could’ve easily been an ’80s rock star. It was even approved by Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson, who joined Roan to perform the track at the Sept. 21 show.

Chappell’s Adorable Props

Ragan Henderson

While performing the swaying and romantic “Picture You,” Roan serenaded a very lucky girl: a mic stand wearing a long blonde wig, adding the perfect comedic touch to the sticky-sweet number. Later on, Roan introduced Shigella, a reptilian dragon-like creature that she cradled while singing her heartbreaking ballad “Coffee,” because everyone needs a support (stuffed) animal.

The “Pink Pony Club” Singalong

Ragan Henderson

After her 2025 Grammys performance, Roan’s debut single “Pink Pony Club” became one of her biggest hits, reaching the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 and making for a full-circle moment. Roan’s show proves that it’s now an anthem of resilience and empowerment for even her most casual fans, which made for the most cathartic and unifying sing-along during her finale.