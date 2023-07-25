The end of Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season is rapidly approaching, and there are several strong contenders for her final rose. One of them is Joey Graziadei, the Hawaii-based tennis instructor who made quite an impression on Charity — and maintained that momentum all season long. But looking ahead, do Charity and Joey get engaged on The Bachelorette?

The first sign that Joey was one to watch came during Week 2’s kissing group date, in which the suitors competed for a major honor: breaking the Bachelor Nation record for longest smooch. Charity asked the guys to share their stories of memorable kisses, and Joey took a different route — describing his upcoming kiss with her.

Charity was wooed by Joey’s sweet description of their future kiss, and they effortlessly smashed the previous record — going on to kiss for 4 minutes and 25 seconds. Former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia was also impressed by Joey’s behavior during the competition. “Joey will not stop looking at you,” she said. “It’s like... every single time he can make eye contact, he does.” Charity has been open about looking to Rachel and her co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey for advice, so it’s safe to assume that compliment held some weight!

Rachel Recchia, Charity Lawson, Joey Graziadei, and Gabby Windey in 2023. ABC/Craig Sjodin

Though Charity and Joey clearly have chemistry, they also have no problem navigating serious conversations. Joey shared with Charity the story of his dad coming out, and what the experience taught him about love. Later, during the pair’s one-on-one date in New Orleans, they discussed the potential of being in an interracial relationship after the show. “The person that I’m with should be willing and wanting to embrace all of that,” Charity said. “Know more, educate themselves, and attempt to try to truly…”

“Just to try to listen and learn,” Joey agreed. “Because I do want kids. I do want to build a life together. And if that’s going to be the case, it’s as much going to be part of my story as it is yours.”

Charity was moved by their conversation. “It’s one of those things that you know it’s right,” she said in a confessional, adding that she was crying “really happy, happy tears” in a way she never had before. “So, that says a lot.”

Are there any clues outside of the show that point to Charity and Joey getting engaged? Spoilers ahead, of course, but Charity did fuel some speculation after filming wrapped. The clue revolves around her jewelry. No, not an accidental engagement ring shot: Reddit user u/bright-sky-phoenix pointed out that Charity and Joey were sporting “matching bracelets” based on their respective Instagram stories. “The more I look at them the less they look like matching bracelets,” the user acknowledged. But to their credit, they are similar!

And while Joey could be seen wearing the beaded bracelet in the New Orleans episode, it’s not Charity’s “typical style,” u/bright-sky-phoenix pointed out. So for her to be wearing it after filming could be a clue — or it could be nothing, obviously. But in a separate thread, Redditor u/2yxuknow noted that Charity wasn’t wearing the bracelet (which also appears in photos from overnights in Fiji) in the feed photos she posted from the same day.

So perhaps Charity took it off so as to prevent an accidental spoiler? It will be a few weeks until we find out for sure, but it’s certainly fun to speculate.

In the meantime, Bachelor Nation’s go-to spoiler provider, Reality Steve, has a more straightforward take on things. In a recent post, he wrote that Joey makes it to Fiji. However, “from everything [he’s] been told, Joey doesn’t win.” That isn’t a guarantee, of course, but it doesn’t necessarily bode well for Charity and Joey — cute bracelets aside.

And even if the season doesn’t end with an engagement for Joey, it’s clear he has built some lasting relationships through The Bachelorette. “I think you could tell at the rose ceremony how close all the guys were during this experience,” he recently wrote on Instagram. “Truly a special group of men that deserve nothing but the best 🌹.”