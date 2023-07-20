Charity's Bachelorette Finale Is Sooner Than You Think

No, it’s not just you: Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season is moving fast! Early spoilers suggested that the 27-year-old child and family therapist’s seasons would fly by — and as Charity confirmed to Bustle, the season did end up having a “shorter timeline,” but not because anything major went down.

Indeed, after narrowing down her pool of potential partners to just six men after Week 4, Charity brought viewers that much closer to those pivotal final days: hometowns, overnight dates, and, maybe, a proposal. Speaking of, when is Charity’s Bachelorette finale?

If you’re planning a viewing party, get the snacks together early. While Charity’s season aired its first four episodes at 9 p.m. ET — much to the dismay of sleepy viewers — TVLine reported that the rest of the season would air at the franchise’s usual, earlier time of 8 p.m. (BTW, if you’re a Claim to Fame fan, that show will now air at 10 p.m.)

The new Bachelorette time naturally applies to the finale, too, which TV Line reports will air on Aug. 21. And it’s a big one — not just in the metaphorical sense of drama (of which there will surely be a lot), but in the literal sense of being three hours long. In a recent appearance on Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Charity warned viewers to “put [their] seatbelts on” for the finale.

Just how emotional are we talking? “You don’t understand,” Charity told Kaitlyn, providing a foreboding hint of what’s to come. The Bachelorette has been open about falling for more than one man during her season, which could make for a tense deliberation process as Season 20 draws to a close. “You can have chemistry with a lot of people, but also that chemistry can, like, flourish to something that’s really profound,” Charity recently told Extra, adding that “being in a place where [she’s] having very strong feelings for multiple people is so, so scary, so weird.”

As usual, you can likely count on the finale to cut between footage of Charity’s final Bachelorette days and the live After the Final Rose special, where viewers can find out Charity and her TBD beau’s relationship status in real time. As we’ve seen as recently as last Bachelorette season, a lot can change in the months between filming and the live finale — so it’s definitely worth tuning in.

Of course, though we’re just a few weeks from finding out how Charity’s Bachelorette season pans out, you can always get a sneak peek of the drama ahead by reading up on this season’s spoilers.